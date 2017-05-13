McGuireville contracting project receives excellence award

MCGUIREVILLE – Prescott’s Fann Contracting Inc. has received the 2016 Arizona Transportation Partnering Excellence Awards for a rock fall containment project in McGuireville.

As primary contractor, Fann was recognized for partnering excellence for its I-17 McGuireville Rock Fall Containment project, “designed to scale unstable material from the sinkhole debris fill and eroding slopes located just south of the McGuireville exit in the northbound direction of I-17,” according to Stevie Vawter, Fann media contact.

“Along with rock fall mitigation and protection work, a new concrete safety barrier was installed, and both northbound lanes were re-paved within the project limits,” Vawter stated in a press release. “Fann proposed value engineering alternate scaling methods that saved the owner time and money on the project while increasing safety.”

In addition to Fann, project team partners included ADOT Northcentral District (Flagstaff) and ADOT Roadside Development as owner; ADOT Road and Bridge Group and Gannet Fleming as designer; The Ground Level Company as the owner and operator of the high reach excavator (value-engineering); Adams Contracting and Excavating, Inc., who performed the manual scaling; and RGG United Contractors, Inc. as the DBE subcontractor for building the concrete barrier.

Since 1993, the Associated General Contractors have recognized excellence in partnering. The National Partnership on Highway Quality recognizes excellent partnerships bi-annually.

In 2005, the Partnering Advisory Committee formed a partnership to develop the Arizona Transportation Partnering Excellence Awards criteria, materials and selection process.

The committee is made up of Arizona stakeholder groups who use and encourage the use of partnering, which is defined as “a formal process of collaborative teamwork to achieve measurable results through agreements and productive working relationships.

For 2016, Fann also received partnering excellence awards for its I-40 Silver Springs project and its SR 64 Tusayan Shoulder Widening project. Each of the three projects were in the less than $5 million category.