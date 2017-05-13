Say No to Drugs

Camp Verde High Schooll digital media teacher Tina Scott stands between senior Miranda Conway and freshman Gustavo Davila with their anti-drug campaign posters. As part of MatForce’s anti-drug campaign, Miranda won $250 cash grand prize for her poster, while Gustavo won his 15-16 age bracket and earned a $25 Amazon gift card. “Please bear in mind that not only did these two students beat out 84 other designs submitted by my own students, they earned these awards over hundreds of other art and design students from schools across Yavapai County,” Scott said. (Photo by Bill Helm)