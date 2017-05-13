Schools won’t have to use inflation aid for raises

PHOENIX — Arizona schools won’t be forced to use some of their annual inflation aid for teacher raises.
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard opted Wednesday not to seek a vote on his proposal that would effectively set aside close to $39 million a year in state aid already going to schools that would have to be paid to existing teachers. Mesnard said he believes in the merits of the proposal but decided not to provoke a floor fight on the last day of the legislative session.
What Mesnard did not say is that his measure would have amended Proposition 301 which hiked the state sales tax by six-tenths of a cent and mandates annual increases in unrestricted state aid to schools to match inflation. And because that was approved by voters in 2000 at the ballot, he would have needed the votes of three-fourths of both the House and Senate, something he could not get.
Mesnard said he is annoyed at the public perception that the 1 percent pay hike lawmakers approved this year is the only way Arizona teachers are getting more money and that it is the only way Arizona is hoping to move itself from being near the bottom of salaries nationally.
He said that Proposition 301 was advertised to voters as a method of boosting teacher pay. But Mesnard said that some school districts are using their annual inflation dollars for other priorities, something he said is wrong.
The proposal had been opposed by the Arizona School Boards Association because it would have restricted the ability of locally elected boards to decide the highest priorities for the new dollars.
More like this story
- Ducey supports extending sales tax after 2020 to fund schools
- Arizona teachers push governor to spend new education dollars exclusively on pay hikes
- Proposition 301 designed to take bite out of state’s education deficiencies
- U.S. Department of Justice asked to overturn Claiming Prop. 123
- Douglas wants to boost special sales tax for education
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.