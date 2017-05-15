Festival hosts ‘Obsession’ debut

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed production of “Obsession”, showing in Sedona on Saturday, May 20 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Jude Law stars in the stage production of “Obsession”, broadcast live from the Barbican Theatre in London. Ivo van Hove directs this new stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti’s 1943 film.

Gino is a drifter, down-at-heel and magnetically handsome. At a road side restaurant he encounters husband and wife, Giuseppe and Giovanna. Irresistibly attracted to each other, Gino and Giovanna begin a fiery affair and plot to murder her husband. But, in this chilling tale of passion and destruction, the crime only serves to tear them apart.

“Obsession” is a psychological tale examining the relationship of a couple, the power of seduction and how far they will go to be with each other. “Obsession” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.