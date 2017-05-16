Dollar General now open in Verde Lakes

CAMP VERDE – On May 13, Dollar General officially opened its Verde Lakes store with free prizes and special deals, and a commitment “to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development said in a press release.

“We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location,” stated Dan Nieser of Dollar General. Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, “depending on the need,” the press release stated.

Dollar General stores provide a selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.

Camp Verde’s newest Dollar General is located at 2775 S. Verde Lakes Drive.