Letter: Panhandlers present wrong image for Cottonwood

Editor:

As long time citizen of Cottonwood, I have seen a lot of changes to this area and the verde valley in general. But it wasn’t until recently, or within the last six months, that I have noticed a real negative impact on our community.

These so-called pan handlers that stand on the street asking for handouts is a stain on the community. Not only do they stand there and ask for handouts, but on occassion, I have seen them walk up to cars, tap on windows, and expect people to hand them things.

Is there nothing that can be done? Is there no way to control all these people?

James Smith

Cottonwood