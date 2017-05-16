Obituary: Thelma Irene Mayberry

Thelma Irene Mayberry, 1/9/1935 - 5/13/2017, died peacefully at home with her family around her.

She leaves 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, May 16, 2017 and she will be interred in the family’s multi-generation cemetery in Harrison Gulch, California.

Private services to be held by family members.

Information provided by survivors.