Obituary: Thelma Irene Mayberry

Thelma Irene Mayberry, 1/9/1935 - 5/13/2017, died peacefully at home with her family around her.
She leaves 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Services were held Tuesday, May 16, 2017 and she will be interred in the family’s multi-generation cemetery in Harrison Gulch, California.
Private services to be held by family members.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
