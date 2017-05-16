Yavapai-Apache Nation to officially open Middle Verde waterline

CAMP VERDE – At 8 a.m. Thursday, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will officially open its Middle Verde waterline to its Tunlii housing area, providing arsenic-free water to the community’s residents.

This ceremonial opening of the valve is the culmination of years of work to provide water through a pipeline that crosses under the Verde River. During that time, the Tunlii community had received water from the Town of Camp Verde.

Said Robert Mills, grant writer and project coordinator for the Yavapai-Apache Nation, the new water source does not mean that the Nation will no longer require water from the Town of Camp Verde.

“We’re not disconnecting from Camp Verde,” mills said. “We appreciate their service during this time, providing us drinkable water. We will still be using them as needed.”

Thursday’s ceremony will include an official welcome by Mills; blessing by YAN elder Don Decker; remarks by Julianne Junes-Harvey of Indian Health Services; Ed Patterson, contractor for Patterson Enterprises; and YAN Vice-Chairman Larry Jackson Sr. before the opening of the valve, then closing remarks by YAN Chairperson Jane Russell Winiecki.

The ceremony will be held at the Tunlii water tanks. For more information, call Robert Mills at 928-567-1090.