KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do hosting martial arts open house

Verde Valley will see some martial arts action on Saturday at KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do.

The facility will host KC’s Martial Arts Athlete Day and Open House on Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the event is free.

There will be training session open to anyone age 4 and up. There will be kicking and fitness challenges, self-defense lessons, demonstrations, prizes and more. Participants will receive a free gift.

KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do is located at 280 S. Main Street in Cottonwood. For more information, go to kcfamilytkd.com and call (928) 634-5165 to register. Walk-ins are welcomed as well.

Participants under 18 have to have a parent present to sign a permission slip.

KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do has students from Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona, Camp Verde, and Rimrock.