Letter: Verifiable data drove results of study, not bias against Camp Verde

Editor:

I just finished reading Allen C. McKinzie’s article and I was disappointed to see that while he did not agree with our findings, he failed to once mention the methodology used.

I do believe that it is very important to note that the report was developed in conjunction with academic experts, and the data was obtained from well-known, mostly government sources, such as U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Environmental Protection Agency, County Health Rankings and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In no way did our report ever come close to indicating that Camp Verde is a “dirty wide spot in the road with a gas station and a greasy spoon cafe.” What the data shows is that the city is not exactly the most friendly when it comes to families, which the author agreed upon. Allow me to explain further: Camp Verde simply has the 5th highest percentage of families living below the poverty line, at almost 23 percent. It also has the 8th highest percentage of families receiving food stamps, at 24 percent. Both of these metrics were taken account in our socioeconomic ranking, and while there are certainly other bright spots for the town, these metrics didn’t help it ranking-wise.

I would be more than happy to discuss the specific data for the city with either you or the author, since we were never asked prior to publishing. I would also appreciate it if you could post our response and methodology.

Diana Popa

Communications Manager

WalletHub