Police report Hells Angels expected to visit Verde Valley this weekend

JEROME – Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said he is making preparations for a visit from nearly 200 Hells Angels this weekend.

“That’s the information we have and we are preparing for,” said Muma.

He is confident in the information source, he added.

The police chief said the visitors will be staying in Cottonwood, but he is making sure that his town is ready.

Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch said there will be increased staffing over the weekend, which is normal protocol whenever a large group comes to the community for an event.

Raul Garcia, Public Information Officer for Arizona Department of Public Safety, said AZDPS has assigned staffing from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and its Gang Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM); and Highway Patrol Division (HPD).

“AZDPS has assigned both Divisions to coordinate and work with the Cottonwood Police Department, Clarkdale Police Department, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Sedona Police Department and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office during the weekend of May 19 – 21,” said Garcia in an email.

“These additional law enforcement officers (LEO) will remain visible and mitigate the additional traffic influx and incidents that could occur due to the additional traffic that is anticipated with the annual west coast run that the motorcycle club has scheduled for that weekend,” Garcia continued.

AZDPS said they routinely work with its law enforcement and governmental partners on many projects including motorcycle club runs such as this one several times per year.

Muma said his department will double its manpower for the busy weekend. Scheduled events for the hillside town include the Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour, a large wedding, and the celebration of life for Don Robertson – the founder of Gold King Mine Ghost Town.

The police chief said he is preparing for around 500 to 1,000 visitors this weekend.

