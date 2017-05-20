Camp Verde High School ‘True Blue’

CAMP VERDE – Another year, another award for Camp Verde High School’s yearbook staff.

What makes this year’s Gallery of Excellence award different for staffers is that their new yearbook is “bigger and better than ever,” said adviser Tina Scott.

At 186 pages – plus a 12-page spring supplement, work on this year’s book was “a little stressful,” yearbook editor Bailey McDonald admitted.

“But I like that I had a say in the yearbook,” the senior said. “It will always be a part of my life.”

McDonald also said that it was Scott who came up with the idea for True Blue, this year’s theme.

According to Scott, True Blue is “worthy of deep reflection.”

“I set out to impress upon the kids the attribute of being true blue,” Scott said. “To completely be reliable, accountable, dependable, trustworthy, selfless, and devoted.”

Not only is True Blue important to the school and its yearbook staff, it’s also considered a significant accomplishment to the folks at the Walsworth yearbook company.

For the third consecutive year, Walsworth named the Camp Verde High School yearbook as one of its Gallery of Excellence.

More than 5,000 of the nation’s high schools are considered, but fewer than 250 earn a place in the Gallery.

Scott said she couldn’t be more proud of her staff.

“As a team, I believe they have embraced [True Blue],” Scott said. “We prevailed as a team, cried and laughed together, put in long hours beyond the classroom, made long-lasting connections with community business members, produced every element of this book that covers the lives of about five hundred people, every class, club, athletic program, special event, and special interest that takes place at our school ... and we do that in less than seven months.”

If Scott could choose one word to describe her staff?

“Impressive.”

Besides having more pages than any previous Camp Verde High School yearbook, Scott said that True Blue also “exceeds any financial commitment we’ve made before as well.”

“With several students on my staff that have proven determined and committed to our lofty endeavors the last three years, I entrusted the planning to them,” she said. “They opted for higher quality paper, a hot foil embossed cover, printed end sheets, and substantially more pages, all of which increase our bottom line in terms of financial obligation.”

Yearbook students also doubled their sales revenue from a year ago, with sales of business and senior dedication ads helping subsidize the price students pay for their yearbook, Scott also said.

With McDonald and several students graduating this year, Scott recently chose sophomore Angel Brady to be yearbook editor for 2017-2018. For Brady, she said it’s “kind of an accomplishment” to be chosen to lead the staff in what will be her second year with the school’s yearbook program.

“I feel like I showed Ms. Scott a lot,” Brady said.