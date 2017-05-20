City Council paves way for Cottonwood Cares Initiative

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood City Council met May 16 to discuss new business agenda items.

According to the meeting minutes:

The Council approved the proposed Memorandum of Understanding with Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity to create the Cottonwood Cares Initiative, subject to approval of the final form of the MOU by the City Attorney. The Cottonwood Cares Initiative is a proposed community collaboration formed to encourage citizens to donate to local social service providers that aid in transitioning those in need out of homelessness rather than to panhandlers who may use donations to support destructive life style choices that are harmful to the individual.

The Council approved the funding of the kindergarten through eighth-grade water conservation education program through school years 2018 and 2019 at a cost of $17,760 per year, funded through the city’s water conservation fund.

The Council approved the Final Plat for Phase 1 of the Vineyards at Cottonwood development, subject to all staff recommendations and recommended stipulations, and the Phase 1 Assurance Agreement, subject to approval of the final form of agreement by the City Attorney. The development is a 41-single family subdivision located at the northeast corner of SR 89A and Groseta Ranch Road.

The Council approved the proposed Alley Improvement and Shared Cost Agreement between LaMain LLC, Jerome Properties LLC and the City to improve the alley between Pima and Pinal Streets from Main Street to Cactus Street, subject to approval of the final form of agreement by the City Attorney.

The Council approved extending the on-call engineering services contract with C&S Engineers, Inc. until Dec. 31, and approve the proposed scope of work and fee proposal to provide contract administration services for the second phase of the airport apron reconstruction project for a not-to-exceed fee of $167,929.00, pending final award of the matching grants for this project by the FAA and ADOT.

The Council approved not canceling the regularly scheduled Council meetings during the month of August, as had been done the past two years.

The Cottonwood City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of the month at their Chambers located 826 N. Main St.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/.