Commentary: Business sense order of the day for Camp Verde Town Hall

One of the oft-heard criticisms of government is that they don’t operate as a business does.

That’s not always true. A classic case in point is the basic business sense on display this past week when the Camp Verde Town Council and staff talked through the bottom line of its new fiscal budget.

Yes, there are new positions needed within the town’s government structure to provide the best service possible. But equally true is the fact that sales tax collections for Camp Verde over the past 12 months have fallen flat.

It’s a scenario that folks in private business understand all too well. When revenue goes south, adjustments have to be made and the desire and need to fill jobs have to take a backseat to the realities of the bottom line.

That’s the approach being taken in Camp Verde. The town won’t be creating any new jobs, and, in fact, is down four full-time equivalent positions since 2008.

Fortunately, the town is able to come up with money for raises this year. That’s important when your crew is short-staffed. They need to realize they are valued. They need the reinforcement that management and council realize they are going above and beyond.

The situation in Camp Verde is not ideal, but it’s not unique; not for local government nor for local business.

But for Camp Verdeans, the good news is that Town Hall is dealing with the situation just as any local business would. They’re tightening their belt and getting the job done.