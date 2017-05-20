CTE students of the month on Valley Academy meeting agenda

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board will recognize April and May winners of the Jones Ford Verde Valley CTE Student of the Month award.
V’ACTE will present awards to Camp Verde High School student Preston Maynard for April and Amber Dodge for May, as well as to Mingus Union High School student Carson Duncan for April and Brook Pebworth for May.
At its May 18 work session, Valley Academy recognized Sedona-Red Rock High School student Kayla Rabago for April and Alise Vrmeer for May.
Each month, Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools are encouraged to send in a nomination and a short explanation as to why the student should be named Student of the Month. Send in nominations to V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir by the 25th of each month to bweir@vacte.com.
Also on the May 23 agenda, the Valley Academy governing board could approve an evening Information Technology (IT) Networking course with Yavapai College for the V’ACTE central campus program for school year 2017-2018.
The Valley Academy Governing Board will meet at 4 p.m., in the District Governing Board Room at 830 S. Main St., Suite 2-G in Cottonwood.
A copy of the agenda can be found no later than 24 hours before the meeting at www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.
Call 928-634-7131 for more information.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42 and on Facebook at @CampVerdeBugle
More like this story
- VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher
- V’ACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize CTE students of the month
- V’ACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize CTE students of the month
- Commentary: History shows fiscal deficiencies of V’ACTE come as no surprise
- V’ACTE audit on table Wednesday
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.