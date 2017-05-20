Leter: Clark Memorial Library should be center of community involvement

Editor:

Congratulations and thanks to Four Eight Wineworks, Made in Clarkdale, and all the sponsors and volunteers who produced what was clearly a smashingly successful event over the Mothers Day weekend. There’s no better venue for the Verde Valley Wine Festival than Clarkdale’s historic Town Park.

Alas, I couldn’t sample the incredible variety of local vino, as I’d committed to informing every household in Clarkdale of the treasure they have in the Clark Memorial Library and the threat of closure that currently hangs over it. I had work to do.

I could only imagine a booth for the Clark Memorial Library at that event, offering to lend books and videos on viniculture, wine appreciation, and other related topics, dispensing flyers extolling the virtues of CML and issuing Yavapai County residents library cards that show Clarkdale’s library as their “home library,” wherever they actually reside.

Do you share the vision of the Clark Memorial Library as a center of community involvement? Come to the budget meeting at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 3 pm on Tuesday, May 23, and let Clarkdale’s mayor and Town Council know you want Clarkdale’s historic public library -- the sixth oldest public library in all of Arizona—kept open.

For more info, visit the Save Clark Memorial Library website at SaveCML.wordpress.com.

David Perrell

Clarkdale