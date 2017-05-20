Obituary: Dorothy L. Hollmann

Dorothy L. Hollmann, 87 of Sedona, passed away on May 10, 2017. She was born on August 14, 1929 in Mt. Vernon, Indiana to Wesley C. Grossman and Vetris Jones.
Dorothy attended Verde Baptist Church and loved gardening.
She is survived by her son Timothy Hollmann (Eve) of Sedona; daughter Donna Gillespie (Jim) of Cottonwood and 5 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Verde Community Church Chapel, 102 S. Willard Street in Cottonwood on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 10:30am.
Please send any donations to a charity of your choice in Dorothy’s name.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
