Obituary: Jon Daniel Nelson

Jon Daniel Nelson, “Danny”, 55, of Cottonwood, passed away at home on May 13, 2017. He was born on February 7, 1962 in Cottonwood to Cecil J. Nelson and Leonor G. Morris.

Danny attended schools in Cottonwood and graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1980.



He worked multiple jobs in community - the most memorable: working for the City. He helped build tennis courts and other facilities in town. He worked at the infamous Spirit Room in Jerome and he also worked 1000s of feet below Jerome at the mine.

He then went on to Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose, CA. He returned to Cottonwood as Dr. Dan, opened Nelson Chiropractic in October 1996, and worked as a chiropractor for over 20 years.

Danny also purchased a mine on Mingus Mountain. He spent as much time as possible at his beloved mine. He really enjoyed ventures there on weekends and spending time with friends. He was always active in family affairs and events. His family cared for him thru his illness with food and transportation to doctor visits and to the Sedona Cancer Center and gave him lots of love!

Thank you to all the extended family, friends, and patients who also came to see him, bringing food and gifts and blessings to Dan in so many loving ways.

Danny was preceded in death by his father Cecil J. Nelson. He is survived by his mother Leonor Morris; son Danny Garcia and his wife Janee of Phoenix; daughter Kristen Price and her husband Jason of Sedona; brother Tom Nelson and his wife Sylvia of Cornville; sister Raynee Ontiveros and her husband Oscar of Cottonwood; nephew, Jordan Ontiveros and 1 granddaughter, Scarlett Russell. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10th.

