Obituary: LaVeeta K. Harper

LaVeeta K. Harper (Eoff), 73, of Jerome, passed into the arms of her heavenly father on May 7, 2017 at her home in Camp Verde.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and a brother.
She is survived by her husband, five children, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three brothers.
Information provided by survivors.
