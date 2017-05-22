The Art of Vision at Creative Gateways

Gulliver’s Travels author Jonathan Swift said, “Vision is the art of seeing things invisible.” In many ways how we see the world defines us: Our vision of what’s possible defines our life. So how do you develop and nurture “vision?”



The answer to this is one of the prime directives of artist collective and gallery Creative Gateways. Join them, and other local businesses, on Thursday May 25, from 6-9 p.m., to explore this question at The Art of Vision.

Unique in Sedona, this artists collective and gallery fosters a community in which ideas are cross-pollinated and celebrated; visitors walking thorough the door often remark that they can almost viscerally feel a living creative hum.

The Art of Vision is a collaborative event that taps into this same special energy. During the evening artists of Creative Gateways will share how vision shapes their artwork, guests will enjoy the music of Fitzhugh Jenkins on the patio, the food of Café Paleo Brio and a wine tasting from the multi-award wining Javelina Leap vineyard.

In addition to accolades from past years, the acclaimed winery just won the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition where there were over 7000 entries and the 2017 Arizona Republic Wine Competition.



To watch Fitzhugh Jenkins play is to experience a true artist’s embodiment as his music saturates the soul and sensitizes the being.

Jenkins grew up in Hawaii and played with the legendary Don Ho’s band, studied music at Berklee School of Music in Boston and with guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan in Paris.

He’s performed for the Olympic athletes during the Los Angeles Games and in front of crowds in India. He played on the Grammy-nominated Narada CD titled “Passion: Music for Guitar” and portions of his music have aired on ABC, the Oprah Network, and the Discovery Channel. He has opened for renowned artists such as, Alex DeGrassi and Tuck and Patti. He will be joined by David Vincent Mills and Adriel Zang as Spice Caravan.



In addition to lively discussions from Creative Gateways artists on vision and its relationship to art, Brett Labit, WEVO Founder and President, will share some unique insights into vision with practical steps to align yourself to what you truly want.



An innovative social networking group, WEVO creates collaborative, conscious and responsible tribes where members support each other in achieving personal and business success. The result is a thriving micro-economy, harmonic and productive culture, better relationships and unity.



The Art of Vision is free and open to the public. Throughout the evening guests are invited to enjoy food from Café Paleo Brio and a wine tasting with the multi-award winning Javelina Leap Winery.

Each guest will also receive one ticket for a glass of wine. Spice Caravan will play from 7-9pm outdoors on the patio.

The Art of Vision is cohosted by the Center for the New Age, Café Paleo Brio and Javelina Leap Winery. All participating business are members of WEVO.



Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona. Its working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440.