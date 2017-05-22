‘Father Knows Best’ at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Happy Father’s Day from Rowe Fine Art Gallery! To celebrate dear ol’ dad, the gallery will be hosting Father Knows Best on Friday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour.

The show will also commemorate a new bronze sculpture from wildlife artist and gallery owner Ken Rowe. When Dreams Come True features a napping boy fishing for an intrepid largemouth bass while the boy’s faithful dog keeps watch over the scene.

Though Ken is renowned as a wildlife artist, he has been sculpting figurative pieces since he began exhibiting in his first gallery in 1992. This year marks Ken’s 30th anniversary as a sculptor.

“When you work on the human figure, you’re under the microscope,” says Ken. “I’m lucky my figurative pieces have been so well received. This latest sculpture came right from my imagination. I fished a lot as a kid – I still do – and I can see a spirited scene such as this one playing out along the banks of Oak Creek.”

Pop in to the gallery on June 2 to meet Ken and see his newest artwork. Shopping for a gift for Dad or Grad? Rowe Fine Art Gallery offers a range of gifts at various price points.

The gallery represents artists including Larisa Aukon, Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Vince Fazio, Lynn Heil, Liam Herbert, Jennifer Inge, Kim Kori, Sue Krzyston, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, John Poon, John Rasberry, Geoffrey Roth, Ken Rowe, Jason Scull, Ken Steigerwalt, Gabor Svagrik and Joshua Tobey.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.