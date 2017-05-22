Film Festival presents ‘Chasing Trane’ premiere May 25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new documentary “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” on Thursday, May 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” is a thought-provoking, uplifting, powerful and passionate film about an outside-the-box thinker whose boundary-shattering music continues to impact and influence people around the world.



This rich, textured and compelling portrait of a remarkable artist reveals the critical events, passions, experiences and challenges that shaped the life of John Coltrane and his revolutionary sounds. It is a story of demons and darkness, of persistence and redemption. But, above all else, it is the incredible journey of a spiritual warrior who found himself, found God, and in the process, created an extraordinary body of work that transcends all barriers of race, religion, age and geography. It is a film for anyone who appreciates the power of music to entertain, inspire and transform.

The beauty, poignancy, energy, pain, joy and inspiration heard in nearly 50 Coltrane recordings from throughout his career brings alive the artist and the times in which he lived. Even those familiar with his music will be able to hear and appreciate the music of John Coltrane in a new and exciting way.

Although Coltrane never participated in any television interviews (and only a handful for radio) during his lifetime, he has an active and vibrant presence in the film through his print interviews. These words — spoken by Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington — illuminate what John Coltrane was thinking and feeling at critical moments throughout his life and career.

“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 25 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.