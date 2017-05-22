Full musical menu this week at Vino Di Sedona

Enjoy evenings of beautiful Sedona weather on the patio at Vino Di Sedona with outdoor music! Wednesday May 24 brings back local favorite Rick Busbea, 7-10 p.m. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce.

Thursday, May 25, brings Saffire (Gina Machovina and TJ Brennan) to Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 PM. Gina is best known for her virtuoso guitar playing and smooth, sultry vocals (it’s hard to believe she used to be in a heavy metal band!) As a student and performer of classical guitar music for more than 30 years, Gina also played lead guitar and wrote music for her hard rock-band, Rising, in So California. More recently, Gina has performed solo as a singer/songwriter throughout the Pacific Northwest where she recorded her first CD, Mirrors. She now resides in Sedona and plays extensively throughout Northern Arizona. Beautifully mesmerizing, Machovina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes spanning many decades. Gina is joined by percussionist TJ Brennan.

Beatles Night with Tommy “Rocks” Anderson has proven to be one of the most fun music events in Sedona. Beatles Night is the last Friday of each month. You can sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed on stages throughout Arizona. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows.

Tommy was the bandleader for the popular Beatles cover band Ringo McLennonSon, playing clubs and festivals across Arizona. Since moving to Jerome AZ, Tommy has opened up the music store Tommy Rocks, specializing in autographed rock & roll memorabilia, rare vinyl and of course instruments. He has also formed the Sedona Ukulele Posse in conjunction with the Sedona Arts Center.

Tommy’s acoustic Beatles show features hundreds of sing-along Beatles hits, covering songs from The Quarrymen through The Beatles and Beyond, including John, Paul, George and Ringo’s solo hits. Tommy has performed hundreds of Beatles shows, and enjoys interacting with the audience as they sing along to some of the Beatles greatest hits – as well as their most obscure songs. The upcoming date for Beatles Night is May 26, 7-10 PM.

Saturday May 27 Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past.

His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment. Stay for night-time entertainment by Miller and Miller.

Saturday night brings Sedona sensations Miller and Miller; father and son duo Robin and Eric Miller, 7-10 PM. Together they play as an acoustic guitar duo performing their original music along with well-known songs by artists such as Sting.

Robin Miller is adored for his gutsy blues and power rock guitar playing, as well as his singing and his prolific songwriting, honed by over forty years of professional experience. His love of playing and singing is contagious. He’s a diverse musician who incorporates many styles, but his fiery guitar solos, and his rich and bluesy rock vocals always get the crowd feeling energized.

Eric began seriously playing guitar at the age of 12, inspired by all the great blues and rock music of the Detroit area. Coming from a family of musicians and artists,

Eric started playing professionally when he was sixteen. He was soon performing at some of the largest and most impressive venues of the Detroit Metropolitan area.

With a desire for new experiences and exposure to different sounds and music, Eric left Detroit in the mid 90’s to travel to Europe where he spent months busking on the streets of France, Italy, England, Ireland, and eventually Spain where he developed a love for flamenco.



Rick Busbea is back at Vino Di Sedona with percussionist Matt Fabritz on Sunday May 29, 6-9 PM, with a fun night of music you can tap your feet to, and sing along with, 6-9 PM. (Jim French’s Open Jam that is usually the last Sunday of the month will take place on June 4.)

Music Mondays continue into the summer at Vino Di Sedona with Randy J on May 30, 6-9 PM. Born in Orlando, Florida, Randy J moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and shortly thereafter began composing music for film trailers and TV spots. He returned to Orlando and formed his band the Tarantulas in 1995; now a Sedona resident, and known for his 50’s and 60’s surf guitar sound, Randy performs as a solo artist and with The Tarantulas.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Greg Williams, D.L. Harrison, Rick Busbea, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682