The Indie Bestseller List: May 24, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Men Without Women: Stories, Haruki Murakami
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
The Fix, David Baldacci
Beartown, Fredrik Backman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
The Thirst, Jo Nesbo
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil Degrasse Tyson
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott
Shattered, Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes
The American Spirit, David McCullough
Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
This Fight Is Our Fight, Elizabeth Warren
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
The Gene, Siddhartha Mukherjee
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
Originals, Adam Grant
The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself
MASS MARKET
Night School, Lee Child
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
End of Watch, Stephen King
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
1984, George Orwell
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
The Kept Woman, Karin Slaughter
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de La Cruz
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver
Strange the Dreamer, Laini Taylor
Windfall, Jennifer E. Smith
We Are Okay, Nina LaCour