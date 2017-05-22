‘Larry’s Cabaret Show’ comes to Sedona Hub May 28

Bursting onto the stage at the Sedona Hub, Larry Rosenberg’s one-man musical comedy “Larry’s Cabaret Show” plays on Sunday, May 28, 4 p.m.

The cabaret show brings alive slices of Rosenberg’s unconventional 74-year life, blending eye-opening stories full of lessons learned from a long and full life, presented in a lively style of entertainment. According to Rosenberg, “This show may qualify as a new genre: ‘Wisdomtainment,’ a name I coined to link ‘wisdom’ and ‘entertainment’ or ‘attainment’.”

Rosenberg adds, “As a reflective Baby Boomer, well a bit older, the stories and songs, even the humor, of my life in the cabaret show should be relevant to and enjoyed by the growing number of American Boomers (born 1946-64) who are now seeking greater authenticity, fulfillment and fun as they live longer, and to those who want to understand that generation’s society-changing journey.”

This 90-minute show matches each of Rosenberg’s gritty stories with a memorable song – mainly from Broadway, and with audience sing-alongs (lyrics provided). He spices up the show with outrageous humor, dancing, costumes, props and audience involvement being singing.

Based on Rosenberg’s life’s lessons – which he calls “practical wisdom” – the audience can explore these questions: Am I living one of society’s formulaic lives or my own unique path? How do I release past negative beliefs and instead creatively embrace positive beliefs? How can I go beyond emotional health to infuse my life with spiritually charged love, joy and peace? Why is it never too late in life to feel your passion, discover your gift, pursue your purpose, and launch your legacy to make a better world.

After one of Rosenberg’s one-man show performances, a theatre expert told him that the audience was “mesmerized” by Rosenberg’s natural yet intense performance. Rosenberg quoted the expert as saying that the reason was “my words and nonverbals put the audience into a ‘magical mindset,’ and also they never really knew what I would do next!”

Rosenberg’s stories and songs celebrate his love of connecting with family, balancing Jewish heritage and universal spirituality, liking Disney characters, performing in front of relatives, thinking like a magician, making positive choices, feeling optimistic, expressing patriotism for America, exploring many cultures, valuing life experiences, and letting out his “inner child.”

Audience members will have their own memories stirred and their hearts opened during Rosenberg’s moving and inspiring life journey. For those approaching his age or older, the show is an engaging and sentimental trip down memory lane; for those who are younger than him, it creates a feeling for living in a more charming and simpler America and world.

Rosenberg’s 45-year career in marketing and management began with a PhD in Marketing at The Ohio State University. Then it evolved from marketing professor at New York University and University of Massachusetts Amherst, to management trainer at University of Maryland University College (in Tokyo for a decade), and to visionary business consultant and coach.

As CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) of The Larry Show, based in Sedona, Rosenberg established the company to offer wisdomtainment shows, personal growth workshops, motivational speaking and life coaching. He has been dubbed “minister of the heart,” “poster boy of it’s never too late to revitalize your life,” and “source of never-ending joy.” His mantra is “healing, growing and sharing.”

Join Rosenberg for delightful afternoon of wisdom and entertainment at the Sedona Hub on May 28. Tea, coffee and good clean water and cookies will be available for a donation. (Plastic bottles of water are discouraged at the Hub.)

Tickets are $15 at the door.

For more information, contact Rosenberg at 928-202-0010 or larry@thelarryshow.com.