Live music 5 nights a week at Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, now features live entertainment Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Five nights a week, starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Wednesday, it’s Skip Garrit and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever he has join him, the result is pure country done right.



Then every Thursday be sure to come early for an evening of Roots-Bluegrass-Americana with the highly entertaining trio known as Thunder & Lightnin’. This must-see show features Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler fiddle authenticity. Joining with Steve Estes’ orchestral 12-string guitar, it’s no surprise Thunder & Lightnin’ is exciting audiences throughout the region. Every week they weave a fresh tapestry of tunes from mountain, rural and urban genres. Add your favorite songs of all styles, tight three part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you will be back again and again.

Friday May 19th, Cheap Sunglasses makes their monthly appearance in the bar. Probably the hardest-working band in the state, these guys know what people want and they deliver it just the way they want it. Jack Couchman leads the band with a bottomless barrel of classic rock and blues tunes delivered with solid rhythm and lead guitar accompaniment.

Gregory Williams works the 12-string guitar with background riffs unimagined on that instrument. Michael Reed makes those reeds soar on saxophone, soloing melancholy or madly. Together with harmonies and audience engagement, there is little doubt as why these guys are in such demand.

Saturday, May 20th it’s the South of Sedona Band putting out classic pop tunes with an eclectic mix and an emphasis on a relaxed on-the-beach vibe.

The Grasshopper Grill located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211