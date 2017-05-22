New Movies: May 24, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Directors: Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg

Writer: Jeff Nathanson

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, et. al.

Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Keira Knightley, Paul McCartney, et. al.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when his only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence, and some suggestive content.

Baywatch

Paramount Pictures

Director: Seth Gordon

Writers: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon

Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Tom Pollock, et al.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Pamela Anderson, Kelly Rohrbach, et. al.

Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchanan butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity.