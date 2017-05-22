New Movies: May 24, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directors: Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg
Writer: Jeff Nathanson
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, et. al.
Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Keira Knightley, Paul McCartney, et. al.
Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when his only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.
Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence, and some suggestive content.
Baywatch
Paramount Pictures
Director: Seth Gordon
Writers: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon
Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Tom Pollock, et al.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Pamela Anderson, Kelly Rohrbach, et. al.
Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchanan butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.
Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity.