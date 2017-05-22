Sacred Site slide show by Martin Gray

Since ancient times sacred sites have exerted a mysterious attraction on billions of people around the world. Ancient legends and modern day reports tell of extraordinary experiences people have had while visiting these power places.

Different sacred sites have the power to heal the body, increase creativity, enlighten the mind, and awaken the soul to a knowing of its real purpose in life. While contemporary science cannot explain the remarkable phenomena that occur at the sacred sites they continue to be the most venerated and visited locations on Earth.

National Geographic photographer and cultural anthropologist Martin Gray has spent 35 years as a wandering pilgrim visiting, studying and photographing 1,000 sacred sites in more than 150 countries around the world.

Based on vast scholarly research and his own mystical experiences at these power places, Martin presents a fascinating discussion of the mythology and archaeology of pilgrimage places and an explanation of the miraculous phenomena that occurs at them. Featuring hundreds of beautiful photographs, the slide show is a magical blend of art, history and travel adventure, shamanism, inspiration and spiritual ecology.

