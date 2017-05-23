Commentary: Putting finishing touches on great school year

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1577 as compared 1579 one year ago. Current enrollment vs. same time last year: Elementary 701 vs.737: Middle School 376 vs. 348; Camp Verde High School 447 vs. 409: Accommodations School 29 vs. 29: South Verde High School 24 vs. 56.

CVHS graduation practice will be on May 24th @ 8 AM on the football field.

CVHS graduation ceremonies will be on May 25th @ 7 PM on the football field.

Mr. Gagnon’s class has been practicing crime lab scenes on campus. The students have been trying to solve the crimes based on what the crime scene evidence presents.

Camp Verde Middle School would like to congratulate its Students of the Month for May; 6th grade: Aubrey Mulcaire; 7th grade: Keana Honwytewa; 8th grade: Anthony Garcia; Athlete: Mason Rayburn. Way to go boys and girls!! Congratulations!! We would also like to congratulate its employees of the month: Tayler Rezzonico, Maddie Reay, Jesse Murdock, and Michael Penrod. All of these ladies are very dedicated paraprofessionals. Thanks for all of your hard work. It is appreciated!!

This week Title I Math explored probability using M&Ms and dice. Monday they explored how radiative half-life can be modeled using M&Ms. Students used dice to determine the likelihood of rolling numbers 2 to 12 using two dice. M&Ms were used again to demonstrate probability of how many of each color of M&Ms will be in each packet.

The 8th grade Math class finished a project where they used data they collected to predict the number of rubber bands needed to have a Barbie safely bungee jump from the back of the bleachers. This was a really fun activity that included application of many of the big concepts they learned this year in Math. These are the winning teams. Their barbies made it closest to the ground without actually touching.

Algebra 1 is wrapping up the last unit on quadratic functions. They will be using computers to discover the different translations from the parent function and will have to describe them to their classmates.

7th grade Science started building rockets this week. 7th graders also took a tour of the new town library and a NASA exhibit that was on display.

On May 15th, the 7th grade went to Junior Achievement Finance Park in Tempe Arizona. This was a problems day learning simulation where students plan a financial portfolio when given a typical life scenario. The students do research, budget, invest, and pay bills based on the life scenario given. This is an exhilarating and engaging field trip that encourages financial literacy and understanding 7th grade Math in a real-world situation. The students had a wonderful time and many found the real world experience very eye-opening. This program is completely standards and curriculum-based. It is heavy in standards content as well as the application of Mathematics in the real world.

On Wednesday, the 17th the Student Council went to a Diamondbacks game as a reward trip. Next Monday, the 8th grade goes to Wet N Wild for its end of the year trip. On Tuesday, the final awards assembly will take place in the auditorium starting at 10:30 am. Wednesday is 8th grade promotion starting at 6:00 pm on the high school football field. Thursday is the last day of school for the rest of the students.

Thursday, May 18th, South Verde High School held its annual graduate dinner at 6 pm at the school. It was a great turn out, and the students were excited to receive their cap and gowns. We have 8 seniors that are graduating next Tuesday, May 22ndin the auditorium starting at 6 pm. I hope everyone has a great last week with the students! Go Cowboys!!

Battle of the Bots

Last Friday, the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bots took place in the elementary school gym. Thirty young engineers took to the arena to battle their bot designs for the honor of being the Battle Bot Champions. They were coached by Cyber Cowboy Captains, all of whom received a special award for mentoring the new robotics enthusiasts.

In this double elimination tournament, there were two battlefields. Battlefield #1 was where the winners competed against each other, and battlefield #2 was where the teams that lost got a second chance to compete for the championship. In the end, the winner from Battlefield #1 and battlefield #2 competed against each other for the championship.

During this contest, spectators saw teams of two competing with their Lego EV3 or Lego NXT robot that they designed, built, and programmed to battle each other. The goal of each team was to have their robot disable or push its opponent out of the ring. In a nod to all great sporting events, a large screen projection of battlefield #1 was shown so spectators could watch the action from anywhere in the gym.



This year, are champions were:



1st Place: Hezakiah Meschede and Dominik Allen from Team Pikmen, Robot name: Hawluacha

2nd Place: Jadyn Padilla and Aiden LaGrave from Team Cyber Robots, Robot name: Wrecking Ball

3rd Place: Joey Dickey and Tristian Black from Team Cyber Sergeants, Robot name: Sergeant

Battle of the Bots is only one of the many Cyber Cowboy robotics programs offered on Fun Fridays. We have also had Master the Missions, Concoct your own Creations, the Cyber Cowboys Competitive Robotics Team and a Cyber Security Course.



Our robotics program, while very engaging, is expensive. Fortunately, we have had many supporters from the community who have graciously donated to the cause. These include the following: The Whistlestop Screen Print Shop, Taylor Waste, KP Ventures Drilling, Quintus, Yavapai Title, Ace Hardware in Camp Verde, Sutler’s Steak House, Verde Dental Care, SEC (Southwestern Environmental Consultants) Engineering, The UPS Store, and Diamond L Ranch Beef.

Math and Quilting Go Hand-in-Hand

In third grade, Mrs. Brooks’, Mr. Copper’s, and Mr. & Mrs. Lewy’s classes did a short project-based learning activity on equivalent fractions. Students learned about equivalent fractions and then used a square filled with 32 equal triangles to color in patterns. Students learned that 8/32 is the same as 1/4, for example. They then had to plan possible designs then create patterns. There was a great deal of experimenting with complementary colors and symmetry, too. Then the pieces were put together and entered into the Verde Valley fair.

We’ve Got Talent!

This year’s elementary school talent show was beyond fantastic! Our Fit Kids instructor, Miss Erica, took on the monumental task of auditioning, selecting, and organizing the show, and it really was a SHOW in every sense of the word. Students OWNED the microphone and belted out songs like they were on stage at the Met. They danced like they were auditioning for Julliard. Each performer had back-up in the way of video clips, mood lighting, backup dancers and backup singers. It was amazing!



Songs included: You’re Welcome and How Far I’ll Go from the movie Moana, Lost Boys, Count On Me by Bruno Mars, Million Reasons by Lady Gaga, Boomerang by Katy Perry, Power by Justin Bieber, I Got a Feeling from the movie Trolls, Gummy Bears, Having Fun with Minecraft, and Road Less Traveled.

Other students danced—both classical ballet and hip hop were represented! We also had a trio of band students who played Frère Jacques.



Upcoming Important Dates at CVES:

Wednesday, May 24th – Final Awards Assemblies – In the theater

1st grade 8:15-8:35

2nd grade 8:40-9:00

3rd grade 9:05-9:25

4th grade 9:30-9:50

5th grade 9:55-10:15

Thursday, May 25th – Last day of school

Tuesday, May 30th through Friday, June 16th, summer school from 8:00-12:00 daily.

In the Elementary, Mrs. Weir had the students working on Mother’s Day writing activities. The students made a flower and did a writing prompt titled, “I love my mom because . . . “. The students enjoyed doing the activity and forgot they were learning and working on their reading and writing goals.

In the Middle School Ms. Carter did a group activity with her students and the soon to be 6th grade students from the elementary school. The students were investigating M&M’s to decide if the company’s claim was accurate. They wanted to know if there were actually 14-16 M&M’s in a small bag and if each color was represented in the bag. The student needed to sort their M&M’s, count how many in the bag and which colors they had and then determine the median for their group. Data was then shared with the class and written on the board. Each group then had to find the median for the entire class. The students had a great time working on this activity.

In the High School Lisa Powers’ students checked their petri dishes that contained samples of bacteria from door handles, lockers, teacher’s face, friend’s ears, etc. The samples had been growing for six days. The students then compared growth of bacteria placed in the light and with bacteria placed in the dark. Students documented the growth of their bacteria several times over the course of the week. They were fascinated with the different colors of bacteria.

In our P.T. Program, Miss Sharon reports that after a long school year, she was seeing double on the trampoline.

In the Gifted Program, Mrs. Meyer took the first and second grade students to explore LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Phoenix. The students had fun exploring and building with the Legos.