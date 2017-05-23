Mingus graduates celebrate $3.7 million in scholarship awards

COTTONWOOD – It goes in cycles, high school graduations do.

Some years, schools break or almost break records of how many students they graduate. Whereas other years are good, but not record-breakers.

A year ago, Mingus Union graduated 319 students, which exceeded its previous best by 11.

This year’s Mingus Union graduating class is a strong 264. But where Mingus Union stands out this year is in scholarships and awards.

Excellence rewarded

Each year, Mingus Union High School recognizes the academic excellence of its students with a Scholarship and Academic Honors Ceremony. This year’s celebration was held on May 16 in the school’s auditorium.

In recent years, the school has averaged between $1.8 million and $2.7 million in scholarships from both local/private scholarships and scholarships from universities or colleges, according to figures provided by the school a year ago.

This year, Mingus Union’s graduating class received 361 scholarships and awards totaling $3,737,436, with several seniors receiving multiple scholarships.

Of highest honor

With a 4.244 grade-point average as of December 2016, Phoebe Chilton will graduate this week as Mingus Union’s valedictorian. Both a Flinn Foundation Scholarship and a National Merit Scholar, Chilton will attend the University of Arizona and will double major in anthropology and environmental science.

In accepting the Flinn Scholarship, Chilton turned down offers to attend Dartmouth, Bowdoin, Smith, Colorado, Grinnell and Reed to remain in state.

A National Merit Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction, Chilton also leads the Mingus Union Art Club and is a member of the girls varsity tennis team.

Hannah Canteloupe is Mingus Union’s salutatorian with her 4.195 GPA as of December 2016. Canteloupe, a Lumberjack Scholar, will attend Northern Arizona University and will major in biology as she pursues a career as a physician’s assistant.

Pomp and Circumstances

Graduation begins at 7 p.m. Friday on Bright Field at Mingus Union High School. Graduates are to meet in the school’s gym at 6 p.m. to line up for the ceremony.

Both Mingus parking lots are available, but they are expected to fill up by 6 p.m. Overflow parking is available in the Mingus lot across Camino Real from the east lot, at Fry’s and at the Faith Lutheran Church just east of the school.



Mingus will have three shuttles running in a continuous loop going from both the Fry’s and Faith Lutheran parking lots to and from the school. There will also be golf carts running from the field’s handicapped seating to the handicapped parking area in the school’s west lot.