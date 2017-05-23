Obituary: Joan J Cordova

Joan J Cordova, born May 23rd 1926 in Washington, Iowa to parents Ralph and Bessie Scott.

She leaves behind five children, Jacque Killman (Jerry), Scott Cordova (Sarah), Valerie Carter (Bill), Jane Myers (Kenneth) and Debbie Gray (John) and one stepson Phillip Copas, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Daniel P. Cordova and Richard Copas. She was a long time resident of Camp Verde. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She had a funny sense of humor and a kind heart. She so loved her family and always wanted them to be together. Her memorial service will be held at the Westcott Funeral home on Wednesday the 24th of May at 10:00 AM in Camp Verde.

Information provided by survivors.