Turn-of-the-20th-century engines fire on all cylinders at McGuireville’s annual Memorial Day tractor & engine show

MCGUIREVILLE – Leave it to Beaver Creek to get a head start on Memorial Day.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday in historic McGuireville, the fourth annual Memorial Day Tractor and Engine Show is an opportunity for Creekers and Creeker-wannabees to remember loved ones who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Says Candy Hammond of Candy’s Creekside Cottage, the annual show was put together to preserve history through the antique engines.

McGuireville will “bring the past alive with tractors and hit and miss gas engines from the turn of the century,” Hammond says.

But the allure of these historic motors isn’t just industrial in nature. Co-sponsored by the McGuireville Merchants, Beaver Creek Kiwanis and the Arizona Flywheelers, the event begins at 9 a.m. with the Tractor and Engine Show, followed at 10 a.m. by free tractor/hay rides, meeting at Jim’s Trading Post.

Jim Radley, owner of the trailer for the tractor rides, will bring his fully restored 1956 John Deere model 50.

Enjoy a little live music – actually, a lot of live music – by Reno and Sheila McCormick beginning at 11 a.m.

By 1 p.m., temperatures should be reaching 90 degrees, so stop by Gypsy Lane Boutique and Salon for a free lemonade.

In honor of Memorial Day, Cornville’s American Legion Post #135 will hold its flag raising ceremony at 1 p.m., with a special Memorial Day presentation by Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, Town of Camp Verde Mayor.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority will also be on hand.

At 2 p.m., there will be a Dutch oven peach cobbler cooking demonstration at Candy’s Creekside Cottage – so stop by Candy’s and sample some dessert made the way the pioneers used to cook.

Longtime Beaver Creek resident Bill Cowan will set up his M Bar Lazy B chuck wagon for cobbler.

Of course all McGuireville businesses, including antique shops, second-hand shops and eateries will be open.

For more information, call 602-402-9075 or 928-554-5526. Historic downtown McGuireville is located off I-17 at Exit 293.

