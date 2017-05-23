Western Light: Cactus Flower

Amazing what a dark night and a flashlight can do. This cactus flower, a hybrid trichocereus called a Flying Saucer, blooms at night because it is pollinated by bats, not by bees and butterflies that are out by day. I have developed a peculiar fascination with the effects I can produce by photographing the flowers at night with a flashlight to emphasize their amazing colors. Beauty like this should not be shrouded by darkness.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.