What's Happening: May 24, 2017

Celebrate America 2017 June 23-25

Remember the fun swingin’ music of the 1940’s? Well, it’s back! EF Productions presents the 17th Annual Celebrate America: 1940s USO Holiday Radio Show, June 23-25 at 7pm nightly. Join us as we take you back in time to December in the 1940s. The show recreates a World War II USO canteen where soldiers would be fed and entertained.

The production is done in the style of a live radio broadcast to the troops overseas. The show features a full cast and crew of over 75, live big band orchestra, swing dancers, and comedy acts. This year’s show has been updated with some new scenes you will be sure to love!

Back again by popular demand will be our special Dinner Theater Show on Saturday, June 24 at 7pm. Tickets for the dinner theater event are only $25 per person and include a 1940’s dinner, live big band orchestra, dancing, and the presentation of the show.

Be sure to check out our multiple levels of seating that makes the show affordable for anyone. There are four levels of seating for all three performances- Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, and Copper Circle.

Please refer to the seating diagram online.

Gold Circle are special reserved assigned seats for $15 (ages 4+), Front Orchestra Left & Right sections on the dance floor and guarantees your seat no matter what time you arrive. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Silver Circle are special reserved assigned seats for $12 (ages 4+), Mid House Left & Right sections on the dance floor and guarantees your seat no matter what time you arrive. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Bronze Circle are special reserved section; non-assigned seats for $9 (ages 4+), Rear House Left & Right sections on the dance floor. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Copper Circle are special reserved section; non-assigned seats for $6 (ages 4+), Rear House & Front House Left & Right sections. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle seats eliminate the need to wait in long lines prior to the doors opening. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted.

There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price. Ticket prices are all inclusive. Get your tickets now at these special “early show” discount prices. Tickets prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

Limited FREE seats will be available for the shows on June 23 & 25. Free Advanced Seating Tickets for Friday, June 23 at 7pm and Sunday, June 25 at 7pm can be obtained in person from the box office in Cottonwood. Free tickets are limited. Doors will open one hour before each performance for all Advanced Seating Ticket holders. These tickets are only valid up until 30 minutes prior to the show when all remaining free seats will be filled by General Admission patrons.

NO TICKET IS REQUIRED for General Admission for the shows on June 23 & 25. The doors for General Admission will open 30 minutes before each performance to fill up any available free seating that is left. Based upon previous shows, it is advised that General Admission patrons be in line no later than 1 hour before Showtime in order to obtain seats. However, this does not guarantee you a seat.

Everyone is asked to bring a non perishable food donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children. Suggested items are bottled water, granola bars, fruit snack, pudding cups, apple sauce cups, microwaveable macaroni and cheese cups, etc.

Come experience the nostalgia of this period in our nation’s history. You will laugh and cry as you relive the memorable moments of the greatest generation.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634- 3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at www.efproductions.org.

Charis Bible Studies

Join us at Charis Bible Studies starting May 26th at 6pm and May 27th at 8:45 weekly at New Hope Christian Fellowship 1760 Villa Drive in Cottonwood located near Cork and Catch. Studies will continue weekly.

Learn what does it mean to be born again, learn how to hear God’s voice, learn how to receive peace, joy and health, and how to live without fear. “It’s not what you do, but what Jesus already did.”

Prayer for healing will also be available. Free continental breakfast will be served.

For more information contact the bible teacher Bob Marshall at 480-595-5295 or get more information at Charisbiblestudies.net

VFW Post 7400 Memorial Day Events

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400 and Auxiliary will begin their busy weekend on Friday May 26 with the placement of over 900 white Crosses and Stars of David on Veterans’ graves in seven cemeteries, in Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Sedona.

The Auxiliary will also be placing flags on fallen Auxiliary members sites. Due to the large number of gravesites, or graves not marked as that of a veteran, we do miss a few each year. If you visit a veteran’s grave and find it has been missed, please, do not remove one from another deserving veteran. You may call 928-634-9769, 520-491-0396 or 928-451-1358 to report the oversight. Provide description of gravesite, and one will be placed.

At 11:30am, the Honor Guard will be posting Colors at the Verde Valley Senior Center

On Saturday, beginning about 11:30am, the Honor Guard will be assisting the Verde Valley Military Service Park with the replacing of the U.S. Flag and five Service Flags at Garrison Park.

The Post and Auxiliary will conduct a joint Memorial Day Ceremony at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale, beginning at 11 am at the Veteran Section at west end of grounds. Seats, shade and water will be provided. You are welcome to bring your own, if you so prefer. Length of service is approximately thirty minutes. Shortly after noon, at the Post, at 705 E Aspen St., the Post and Auxiliary will hold their new officer inductions followed by a potluck beginning around 2 pm.

Attendance to all of the above events is open to everyone. Veterans, not yet VFW members are urged to enquire about membership and benefits.

Alzheimer’s Association to meet June 7

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically.



This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out.



Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



Spring Fling Party with Quail Country Quilters

Quail Country Quilters Spring Fling Party will be held, May 25, 10 am, at the Cottonwood VFW, 705 E Aspen. Members whose last names begin with A-J are to bring salads or main dishes. If you are on the Refreshment List bring a dessert. Members are reminded to bring a pie to be auctioned. Linda Shennum is asking the members to bring their completed Mystery and/or Block of the Month quilts to share with the membership. A prize will be given to the member with the best Spring Bonnet.

Music workshops provided by Verde Valley Voices

Tuesday evenings just got fun again! Starting Tuesday, June 6, the Verde Valley Voices will be presenting a series of workshops designed to keep you musically happy! These workshop are open to everyone (you don’t even have to sing!) and will meet at the Cottonwood Village (201 E Mingus Ave.) auditorium Tuesday evenings from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The workshops are designed for teenagers and adults with or without musical experience. From understanding what you see on the page to a fun jaunt through some gospel and jazz greats, it’s all about spicing up this summer with some great musical experiences. “I’m excited about these classes.” Joy Simons, the director of the Voices, has been instrumental in the formation of this schedule. “We’ve got something for everyone who even has a passing interest in music. If you enjoy the “back story” of the music you sing or listen to, this is the place for you.”

June 6 - Music Boot Camp - Rhythm 101

Don’t let those pesky rhythms get the best of you. Let the experts teach you how to read those notes through games and surprisingly fun activities that will leave you confident in your rhythm skills.

June 13 - Music Boot Camp- Rhythm 201

Knowing the basic is one thing, but learning how to play with them is even more interesting! We’re mixing up rhythm patterns and throwing in some syncopation to get your feet tapping.

June 20 - Music Boot Camp - Pitch 101

We’ve got the solution to those “How does that go?” blues. Learn the easy ways to understand and sing on sight songs you’ve never seen before.

June 27 - Music Boot Camp - Pitch 201

Now you know note reading. Here’s how to take that knowledge to the next step. Fun exercises and pattern finding will open your eyes to just how much easier this can be.

July 11 - History of the Messiah/History of Gospel

The making of Handel’s Messiah was a rocky road. Discover the back story of one of the world’s most beloved and performed works. Then take a journey through the roots of one of America’s most popular musical types. There is more variety in gospel music than most people know!

July 18 - Music Boot Camp - Phonetics

Vowels, consonants. . .What’s the secret combinations and sounds that make singing successful? You’ll be surprised at the answers. Experience singing in a new and better way!

July 25 - Music Boot Camp - Reading the book

Learn what those odd words and signs mean on the music and how to find out where you are. It sounds elementary, but the insights will give even an experienced chorister something new.

August 1 - Clubin’ with some jazz greats

Ragtime, Big Bands, Be-bop, Cool Jazz, “Scramblin’ them eggs”. . . you never know where jazz is going to take you. Its roots stretch across America and have grown into a musical form unlike any other in the world. Come discover what you never knew about the music and musicians of jazz.

Join us Tuesday nights in the Cottonwood Village auditorium at 6:30. All supplies and handouts are free. $5 donations are welcome. For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org.

Ken Zoll to speak at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde Community Library: Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p, hear a presentation on meteorites by Ken Zoll, Executive Director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

The occurrence of meteorites on archaeological sites in North America has been known since the early 19th century. From the Hopewell culture in the eastern United States, to the Polar Eskimo, to the Indians in the American Southwest and northern Mexico, meteorites have been found on these ancient sites. Much like meteorite hunters of today, ancient Native American cultures actively engaged in meteorite collecting.

This talk at Camp Verde Community Library will provide an overview of the locations of meteorite finds at ancient sites and their possible uses by these early cultures.

For information on this or any program at Camp Verde Community Library visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center now open

Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center, 601 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, is open and free. We offer various services including free groups and classes. Call for more information 928-634-6255

Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space

Camp Verde Community Library, June 1 & 2, 2017: Choose Thursday, June 1 from 1-7 p.m. or Friday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to step into the library and enter Build a Better World Space Camp, an experience for kids of all ages inside the new library. Rooms throughout the building will be setup for specific activities to get children registered and started reading for the 2017 Summer Reading Program.

Begin at the front desk then move through activities at your own pace to find out if you have what it takes to be a Space Cadet. Spend time in our indoor planetarium, help build a model space colony, make an air-powered mini-rocket, plant some food for Dewey in our patio biosphere, try an astronaut snack, and more. Then, spend some time exploring the Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space exhibits and start earning points toward fantastic summer reading prizes.

“This year, we wanted to make it more convenient for people with a variety of schedules to participate in the Summer Reading Program kickoff event,” said Library Director, Kathy Hellman. “By planning two days and times for families to choose from instead of one single event, we hope to be more inclusive.” The Friends of Camp Verde Library are helping us do just that by volunteering both time and money.

The library is offering Summer Reading activities and incentives to people of all levels. Toddlers and preschoolers will enjoy weekly story times and cool mornings in the patio garden. Elementary children and families can participate in Friday S.T.E.A.M. Times, Family Game Nights, movie matinees and more. Teen activities include a virtual reality experience, construction projects, drawing with The Janimal, chainmail armor-making and more. Adults can choose from regularly scheduled programs like Music in the Stacks, unique Discover NASA programs, special programs like exercise to improve balance, and more.

Thanks to the Friends of Camp Verde Library donation of $2000 toward the 2017 Summer Reading Programs, there are amazing prizes to be won in each age category. But, the most important part of Summer Reading is the reading. Library programs are designed to inspire reluctant readers to participate and improve reading skills while having fun and enjoying the summer break. Adults participating provide an additional example and encouragement to the children throughout our community.

Camp Verde Community Library 2017 Summer Reading Programs registration starts Thursday, June 1 at 1:00p and programs run through Friday, July 21. For complete details visit www.cvlibrary.org, stop by the library for a calendar of events or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Trails meeting May 24 in Camp Verde

The Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest will hold two public meetings on proposals to shut down some trails and open new ones.

The meetings take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Rd., and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Dr. Clarkdale, Building M, Room 137.

The Ranger District is proposing about 122 miles of new trails, 30 dispersed staging areas, two designated dispersed recreation areas, and the decommissioning of 21 miles of existing trails and eight miles of forest system roads.

Polarization and Civic Engagement Leadership Awards at League annual meeting

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday June 3, 11:30-1:30PM at the Sedona Elks Lodge, 110 Airport Rd, Sedona. The meeting is open to the public and the cost is $22 which includes lunch.

In addition to annual League business including election of Officers and Directors, the program features a speaker and the presentation of the 2017 Civic Engagement Leadership Awards.

The keynote speaker is Harriet Young, Ph.D., retired NAU political science professor. Young will address “Why We Have Polarization and How to End It.” According to Young, “The question is whether a multicultural society can adopt institutions to balance unification with ethnic/cultural differences. For example, in the 1960’s, there were journal articles bemoaning that America’s political parties needed to be more driven by an ideology as in the British system. The American observers defended the traditional party system as preventing polarization and facilitating compromise since one could agree on policy, while ideology would divide them. Think of Nixon signing off on consumer protection, the EPA, women’s rights, and the various expansions of voters rights. What’s happened over the years to bring us to where we are?”

Three local community members will be honored with the 2017 Civic Engagement Leadership Awards recognizing their outstanding work in encouraging informed and active participation in community and government which exemplifies the purpose of the League of Women Voters.

Ellen Ferreira will be honored for her work organizing participants for the January 21 Women’s March in Phoenix. She has subsequently formed an “After the March” group which meets to continue their involvement in civic activities and government actions. Nathalie Johnson will be honored for forming the group “Northern Arizona Voice of Action”(NAZVOA) which meets monthly, has speakers to help everyone become better informed about issues, and organizes actions her group can take to make their voices heard. Kathy Kinsella will be honored for organizing “The Women’s March” in Sedona on January 21 which was expected to attract about 300 participants and attracted over 1500. She has led the organizing of several smaller marches in Sedona since then including the March for Science March on April 22. Recently Kinsella led the team organizing the League of Women Voters Candidate Boot Camp series of 3 workshops for individuals thinking about running for office others wanting to help on campaigns.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization, open to both men and women, and whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices.

To reserve your place at the luncheon, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Give blood in Camp Verde

The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Verde Ranger District, located at 300 E. SR 260 in Camp Verde.

Contact Irene Peoble for more information at 928-567-9227.

Or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).

Town of Clarkdale Board & Commission Vacancies

Volunteers are needed to apply for Board and Commission vacancies. Now is your chance to make a difference in your community and help guide the future of Clarkdale. We are requesting applications for the following Board and Commission appointments:

Board of Adjustment – Two (2) expiring terms

Community Services Commission – Two (2) expiring terms

Design Review Board – Three (3) expiring terms

Planning Commission – Three (3) expiring terms

Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board – Two (2) expiring terms

Applicants must reside within the Clarkdale Town Limits. Boards and Commissions usually meet once per month but can meet more or less often depending on Town Business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on our website at www.clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications are due by July 10, 2017. Applications may be downloaded from the Town’s website at www.clarkdale.az.gov under Boards and Commissions and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St. Clarkdale, AZ 86324. Return completed applications to the Clarkdale Administration Building. For information please contact MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov 928.639.2400.

Transcendental meditation class at library

Gordon Peters, certified teacher of Transcendental Meditation or TM, will give an introduction to the Transcendental Meditation Technique. He will explain why 4,000 Buddhist monks in over 100 monasteries in Asia have started the practice of TM. The benefits one gains from the practice of TM have been verified by over 380 peer-reviewed research studies, conducted at many U.S. and international universities and research centers, including Harvard Medical School, Stanford Medical School, Yale Medical School and UCLA Medical School.

The lecture will be held Friday, May 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room B and is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.​

Faith Lutheran highway cleanup planned June 3

Faith Lutheran Church has scheduled a highway cleanup of the church’s mile on SR 260 for Saturday, June 3, and volunteers are needed to help. We are stewards of this corner of God’s green earth...so pitch in if you can. A crew of twelve would make this project easy to do. We provide trash grabbers, safety vests and trash bags. Recommended are long sleeve shirts, hats and gloves. Please bring your own water. We will be meeting at the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 East Fir Street at 7 am.

Come help your neighbors keep Arizona beautiful. If you have any questions, please call Dan at 928-301-6980.

American Legion Post 25 to install new officers

American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood, will be conducting the ceremony of installing newly elected officers for the coming year.

There will be a potluck dinner and live auction to follow, proceeds from the auction will be designated toward the repair of the Post’s parking lot. Members and their guests can look forward to a great time beginning at 5:00 on Sunday afternoon, May 28th, (Memorial Day Weekend). For additional information call 928-634-3004.

New hours of operation for Cottonwood Transfer Station

Beginning June 1, 2017, the City of Cottonwood Transfer Station Hours of operation will change to the following:

WEDNESDAY – 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM (lunch 11:30 -12:00)

THURSDAY – 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

FRIDAY – 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

SATURDAY – 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM (lunch 11:30 -12:00)

CLOSED SUNDAY – TUESDAY

Reminder: The transfer station no longer accepts brush.

If you have any question, please call the Transfer Station Operator @ 649-9733 or Public Works Office @ 634-8033

Summer Day Camp in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the return of its Summer Day Camp.

This camp is going to be fun and educational for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2016-2017 school year.

Cost for the camp is $18 per day, or a discounted price of $80 per week per child. Payment is due prior to the child starting camp. Preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks. Camp will begin June 5th and commence on July 28th running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be dropped off at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928) 554-0828.

Items sought for museum’s yard sale

If your garage and closets are overflowing with stuff you haven’t touched in years, consider putting it to good use. The Verde Historical Society seeks donations of usable items in good condition to sell at their two-day yard sale on June 16 and 17. Proceeds from the yard sale will benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

Toys, books, kitchenware, small appliances, tools and similar items will be accepted through June 14. Donations can be dropped at the museum located at 1 North Willard during regular hours. The museum is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum cannot accept encyclopedias, clothing, large furniture, large appliances, or outdated electronics and cameras.

For more information call the Clemenceau Heritage Museum at 634-2868.

Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year nine concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

June 3rd, 7-9 pm Sentimental Journey - Sponsored by the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club

June 17th, 7-9 pm, Cadillac Angels

July 1st, 7-9 pm, Cheap Sunglasses Band

July 15th, 7-9 pm, Romen Buffalo & The Loyal Order

July 29th, 7-9 pm, Missouri Opry Country Legends

August 12th, 7-9 pm, Come Back Buddy

August 26th, 7-9 pm, Shri Blues Band

September 9th, 7-9 pm, Matchbox Twenty Too

The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Vendor spaces are available.



For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Square dancing in Clarkdale Town Park

It is that time again! The Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club invites the public to a festive night at the park.

On May 27, the club, along with other square dancing clubs throughout the state, will be square dancing with great delight on the slab in the heart of Clarkdale Park from 6-9 pm. The public is invited to watch. Bring a comfy chair, a snack and prepare for a relaxing, fun, music-filled evening that the whole family can enjoy. Who knows you many want to join our super fun group in September when the beginner classes start again. Listen to our excellent featured caller Jack Peterson traveling from Surprise and Barb Lopez cueing traveling from Prescott have us twirling as they’re calling!

This dance location has become a tradition to the Club’s history. It is of special significance to Vice President, Connie Phillips because 1959 Phillips’ parents, Don and Carol Godard, began square dancing at the Methodist Church in Clarkdale. During this era the Club had no real “home” so it was not unusual to attend dances in people’s homes: Godard explains: “we would dance in different rooms in the house including kitchens, living rooms, basements and even bathrooms, and receive a badge commemorating the room.” In 1960, the square dance club poured the slab at the Clarkdale Park and danced there regularly. Godard jokes: “the slab is sloped and we would start dancing on the west end and end up at the east end”.



Don Godard still dancing his heart out with Cottonwood Roadrunner’s Square Dance Club. Godard may be the square dancer with the most historical ties to the club and the dance on May 27th he will be returning with his dancing shoes on! He agrees that it is such a delight to continue to dance there as he helped pour the slab for the club nearly 60 years ago!

For more information call Connie at 928-300-2448 or email her at cs_phill@hotmail.com.