Authorities detain suspects after alleged armed robbery

COTTONWOOD – The Chevron Station in the 1200 block of SR 260 was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

In the release, Commander Gary Eisenga said the suspect fled the scene in a black Toyota pickup truck with another unknown suspect.

“The suspects left with an undetermined amount of cash during the incident. There were no injuries to any persons involved inside the business,” stated the release.

Later in the evening Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pursuit with the suspect vehicle, said Eisenga.

Police said the pursuit was terminated in the area of Schnebly Hill Rd off of I-17.

“YCSO called out DPS Ranger and additional manpower to assist in the search,” stated the release.

The vehicle has been located by YCSO in the area of where the pursuit was terminated, added Eisenga.

Three suspects have also been located and detained, stated the release.

“No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation,” said Eisenga.