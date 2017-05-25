Camp Verde Heritage Pool opens Saturday

CAMP VERDE – At noon Saturday, the Camp Verde Heritage Pool will open for the summer season.
Besides the ever-popular open swim time, Camp Verde Parks and Recreation will offer swim lessons, Aqua Zumba, water Aerobics and lap swimming.
Aqua Zumba classes will be from 6 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings beginning June 6, as Erica “Rikki” Crittenden will again lead the class.
First class for new participants is free, with each additional class $7.
At 7 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, come for Water Aerobics. Beginning May 31, Water Aerobics class is free.
The Camp Verde Heritage Pool is accepting sign-ups for swim lessons that will begin on June 5. Lessons cost $25 for two-week sessions Monday – Thursday mornings either at 9:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m. or 11 a.m. June 5-15, June 19-29 and July 10-20.
Also available this year is a “Mommy and Me” class for infants and toddlers.
This year, lap swim is from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, with open swim for all ages from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Camp Verde Heritage Pool will be closed for maintenance June 9, June 23, July 7 and July 21. Each closure is scheduled for a Friday.
Pool admission for children will again be $1.50 per visit, with 10-visit and season passes also available.
Adult admission is $2.50 per visit also with discounted 10-visit and season passes also available.
The pool is also available for private rentals on Saturday and Sunday before and after normal pool hours. Call for more information, 928-567-0828.
The Camp Verde Heritage Pool is behind Camp Verde High School, at 290 Apache Trail.
For more information before the pool opens call Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0829 or call the pool starting May 23 at 928-567-0288.
