Coaches’ corner: New Breed wrestlers give back to the community

New Breed wrestling took time away this week from the norm, to perform community services. Our program not only emphasizes academic achievement and sports involvement, but stresses the importance of community-based outreach activities. This week Korben Uhler, Keene Todacheene and Angel Zavalza all helped support The Camp Verde Head Start Program with its efforts to host its Annual Children’s Celebration on Friday, in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“This year’s Children’s Celebration, attracted many children, parents, and community members from all over the Verde Valley, It is a symbol of the quality of greatness of which “Camp Verdians” are capable of achieving. Their efforts were both inspirational and captivating. The event provided carnival games, free popcorn, raffle prizes, face painting, children’s activities, and more.

Statistics show that both male and female students are more likely to stay in school, graduate, and become more productive citizens when they are involved in extracurricular activities and after school programs like sports and community service. You can mold their technique; you can shape their work ethic, their decision-making, and all those things when you start working with these younger ages.

Our future depends on our kids exhibiting thoughtfulness, love and care for another person’s well being, especially for those in our community who support and sponsor our efforts. The satisfaction and pride you feel when helping others are important reasons to volunteer. When you commit your time and effort to an organization you care about or a cause you feel strongly about, the feeling of fulfillment can be endless.

By volunteering, children and teens learn what it means to make and keep a commitment. They learn how to be on time for a job, do their best, and be proud of the results. But they also learn that, ultimately, we are responsible for the well-being of our entire community.

Cutting back on recreation time, television, and video games, to help out neighbors, tells kids that there are important things other than themselves and our immediate needs. Performing community service can bring kids and teens in touch with people of different backgrounds, abilities, ethnicities, ages, and income levels. They will likely find that even the most diverse individuals can be united by common values.

These student-wrestlers are role models in their communities. The energy and the passion in which they carry themselves, is a critical component as to why they are so successful at being mentors, role models and leaders amongst their peers.

For their honorable community service, their willingness to help change lives for the best and their endless devotion to help others quality of life rises, the kids were rewarded with movie tickets, compliments of Mr. Dan Harkins. (Owner of Harkins Theatres)

Our Camp Verde athletes and their successes remind us that there are plenty of “good seeds” in our schools. Of course, good seeds take careful nurturing, and as any good gardener knows, that means constant care and attention. There are many in the community, teachers, sponsors, parents, volunteers, and of course the coaches, who have provided invaluable care and attention. We thank all of these giving people. The students’ victories reflect well on the rest of the community and on the support provided to our children and schools. But our biggest round of applause goes to our sponsors, without them none of this would be possible.



Many thanks to Dennis Sterrett, Loretta M. Curran, Eric Jorgensen, Tracy Tudor, Rudy Galaviz from Flag Tee Factory t shirt, Gabriel Chagolla, Jack Young, Dan Harkins of Harkins Theatres, Jonora Mejia of Verde Valley Ambulance CO, John McReynolds of Babes Roundup, Greg Elmer Bashas’ food store, Camp Verde Bugle, Camp Verde School District, Kim Andrews from Bashas’, Bill Geyer of BG Automotive, Salt River Materials Group (Phoenix Cement), Rosie Bux of El Dorado Residential Care Home, Jeremy J. Uhler and Denae A. Uhler, The Bassous Family from Tierra Verde Builders, Dr. Kirk Westervelt, Susan Simbric of Fort Verde Management, Bueler Funeral Homes, Anthony Pugliano the owner of the Sedona Chevron Station, Louis and Irene Rezzonico of Camp Verde feed Store, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Aaron Hancock of Arizona-wrestling.com, Kelley Gahard of The Old Town Mission, Rose Smith of Bob’s Tree and Landscaping, and most importantly the Lord Jesus Christ.