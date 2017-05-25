Cottonwood well represented at Larry Fitzgerald camp

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald’s football camp had featured a Cottonwood flavor.

Mingus Union head football coach Bob Young and Mountain View Preparatory teach Bri Young coached at the Larry Fitzgerald Procamp and handful of kids from Cottonwood attended.

“It was a lot of fun,” Bri Young said. “There were a lot of kids there and I just thought it was really neat because I teach obviously here at Mountain View Prep in Cottonwood, so I had three students there out of about 800 kids and all three of my students got to go up and meet Larry, just pretty randomly, so that was pretty neat.”

The camp was May 13-14 at Scottsdale Community College and was for kids grades 1-8.

“It was awesome, yeah it was neat,” Bob Young said. “It’s mainly Phoenix kids and we noticed that there was six or seven Cottonwood kids there, it’s kind of a neat deal.”

In addition to the All-Pro wide receiver and camp host, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Cardinals running back David Johnson were there.

Fitzgerald, 33, led the NFL with 107 receptions last year and is a 10-time pro bowler but Bri Young said he didn’t act like it.

“Oh my God,” Bri Young said. “He is the most down to Earth guy and they were so excited to meet him and also Devin Booker showed up and David Johnson showed up and the quarterback from ASU threw them some balls and it was really neat.”

Fitzgerald is also in the top ten in NFL history in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards.

This was Bri Young second Fitzgerald camp that she has coached at and the PE teacher also instructed at the Michael Floyd and Patrick Peterson Hyundai Camp last year.

“It was really neat, you get to work side by side with the NFL players and they just walk up right next to you and they start throwing balls to your kids that you’re working with and it was really neat, you really feel like you’re a part of the Cardinals family,” Bri Young said.

The Marauders’ long time head coach said this was his third Fitzgerald camp that he’s coached at.

“It’s awesome,” Bob Young said. “Larry Fitzgerald does a great job and he brings out like David Johnson was there. There will be all sorts of Cardinals

out there and working with the little kids and it was neat.”

The camp isn’t the only Cardinals Cottonwood connection, Mingus Union linemen went to Arizona nose tackle Corey Peters’ big man camp on May 20th.

Bob Young said the Cottonwood kids did a good job and some of them came up to him and knew him.

Maybe they’ll be Marauders one day.

“Only a few of them knew who my dad was but they loved seeing my dad, they just think he’s just the best football coach and all the little kids in his group loved him,” Bri Young said.