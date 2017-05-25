Letter: Great job by all in keeping State Highway 260 clean

Editor:

The VVPOA would like to thank each of the highway 260 volunteers for helping cleanup our section of the highway on May 20. The highway sure looks a lot better thanks to these people: Gene Carrigan, Angie Velasquez, Frank Velasquez, Jay Thorkelson, David Nelson, college Makteniks, Charlie Mackey, Chuck Maier, Cary Houghton, Stephan Barber, Allen Osthoff, Chris Kinderman, Rich Menninger, and Mal Otterson. The VVPOA would also like to thank the following contributors for their gifts to the cleanup crew: Coldwell Banker/Mabery, Randall’s Restaurant, Denny’s Restaurant and Taco Bell. Many thanks to all.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village