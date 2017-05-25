Letter: Is SRP really trying to help us, and if so, why?

Editor:

In response to your article “SRP leads Verde water certainty initiative”; the article states that SRP is a “community based not for profit organization”. SRP is in fact a Political Subdivision of the Arizona State Government, according to the AZ Corporation Commission. Next time you see an SRP vehicle, notice the State Government license plates.

The article also states SRP would like to try to help Verde Ditch Shareholders to further secure our historic water rights by having us sign an affidavit verifying our water usage. This after their last attempt, the MOU was declared a swing and a miss. It is my understanding that SRP conducts aerial surveillance of irrigated land during irrigation season to determine which land is being irrigated and which is not. In other words, they already know who’s irrigating and who’s not. Finally, it is a fact Maricopa is one of the fastest growing counties in the US. SRP has a huge st ake in selling water there.

The question we need to ask ourselves again, is SRP really trying to help us, and if so, why?

Derek Hofstetter

Camp Verde