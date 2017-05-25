Letter: We must make libraries an experience instead of just a destination

Editor:
While I don’t live in Clarkdale, I have sympathy for the community. The library controversy is only another domino in the changing culture in American. Look what is happening to malls, for instance. Even my stepson says he doesn’t read books anymore. Not the printed and bound kind. He has a Kindle.
Unless we make libraries an experience instead of just a destination this will continue to happen. And unless we teach kids to love books as my parents did (mother said “Books are our friends – we don’t write on our friends”) we fail them and become accomplices to the demise of brick and mortar libraries. RIP.
Janie Cook
Cottonwood
