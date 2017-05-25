Letter: Why do ‘rights’ of Hells Angels trump rights of Cottonwood citizen?

Editor:

I live in a senior park here in Cottonwood. The Quality Inn Motel is right behind my row of homes. On May 20, the Hells Angels parked a motor home right behind me in the Motel parking lot music blaring. I called the Cottonwood Police Department, an officer came out and told me I HAVE NO RIGHTS after I told him I have the right to live in peace in my own home. I told him the noise was excessive and he said that’s for a court to determine not me. I asked him if he could have the Hells Angels move their motor home from right behind me to another location in the Motel’s parking lot. He said no they rented out the whole Motel. So that means they get to do as they please whatever they want and infringe on the rights I know I have? How come this organization has rights and I a city taxpayer are told by a CWPD officer that I have no rights? I am disgusted.

Tina Vigilante

Cottonwood