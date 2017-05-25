Obituary: David Alex Perkins

Oldest son of David Goodwin Perkins, of Perkinsville, Arizona, David Alex grew up on the family ranch, gathering cattle, branding, building fence and trails, and raising alfalfa.

He was an honest, fun-loving prankster, a peacekeeper and a hard-working man. Through thick and thin, you could always count on him in a bind. He was the best calf flanker and fence builder I know and kept you laughing all day.

He was fearless. I see him now, stretching his back in the branding corrals, the sweat running through the dirt on his face, kidding me about the dirt on my teeth. Quick with a pun or silly quip like his father. Good natured and patient. Struggled with health issues but never became bitter. He leaves behind a passel of family and friends who will take him home to Perkinsville on Saturday May 27 to be buried in the family cemetery at 1 pm.

A potluck wake will follow at P6 on the river.

Written by Silkie Perkins