Obituary: John Ted Iverson 1932-2017

John (Ted) Iverson (October 5, 1932 - May 17, 2017) was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota where he attended high

school and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1954 with a BA in biology.

He began his teaching career in Winthrop, MN. After two years, he moved to California

where he taught for 33 years in Hermosa Beach. He leaves behind his wife, Grace, 2

daughters, Jane Hebson (Mark) and Anne Musgrove (Michael), 2 sons, Jim (Norma)

and Jack (Patty), 10 grandchildren, 3 (soon to be 4) great grandchildren, and 1 sister,

Jean Iverson (Tucson, AZ). After retiring he and his wife divided the year between summers

in Bemidji, MN and winters in Cottonwood, AZ. He was a proud Norwegian. He loved classical music, the outdoors, camping, fishing, exploring the U.S., and University of North Dakota hockey (GO SIOUX!) He was loved for his kindness, caring spirit, and sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Information provided by survivors.