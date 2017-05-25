Obituary: Vincent W. Baumann 1921-2017

Vincent W. Baumann, 96, of Cottonwood, passed away on May 23, 2017. He was born on April 5, 1921 in Bird Island, MN to Alois and Catherine Baumann.
Vincent worked in farming and aircraft. He worked as an Aeronautical Engineer at Lockheed Air Plant in California.
Vincent was of Catholic faith and belonged with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing.
Vincent was preceded in death by 10 years by his wife Marge. He is survived by son Howard Boldwin (Darlene) of Washington; daughter Inez Russett (Phil) of Arizona and brother Larry Baumann of Arizona.
A Vigil Prayer will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, May 26 at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Saturday, May 27 at 8:30am. Burial will take place in California.
Information provided by survivors.
