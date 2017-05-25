South Verde High School celebrates graduation at Philip England Center

CAMP VERDE – Waiting for South Verde High School’s commencement ceremony to begin, Rosa Davila Dominguez sat with some of her friends in the Philip England Center for the Performing Arts.

Though she wasn’t saying very much at the time, the back of her graduation cap did the talking for her: “My parents crossed the border, so I could cross this stage.”

Thanks to her parents, living in Mexico, Dominguez is the “first person in my family to get a diploma,” as she and seven of her classmates also accepted their diplomas Tuesday.

“I’m pretty excited today,” Dominguez said before the ceremony. “My dad and my mom wished the best for me in life. Thanks to them, I’m graduating.”

Procession

At 6 p.m., the South Verde graduates walked the front of the auditorium before taking their seats on stage. Following the National Anthem, official introductions and a short speech by South Verde Principal Danny Howe, lead teacher Marie Zawel spoke about “what it takes to be number one.”

Then Dominguez received the school’s annual character award. Zawel said that Dominguez is “one of the most determined, and kindest students I have ever known.”

Speaking of the school’s six Ps: prompt, prepared, participate, produce, polite and positive mental attitude, Zawel added a seventh P for Dominguez: perseverance.

Close-knit family

In past years, South Verde High School has graduated as many as two dozen students in any given year.

A “close-knit family” as described by Howe, South Verde graduated eight seniors Tuesday, including one young woman not present who had completed her coursework earlier in the year.

“Yes, the numbers are small. But these kids aren’t numbers. They’re special. They’re our future. And we should be proud of them,” said Howe, who this year added South Verde principal to his duties as principal at Camp Verde Middle School.

On their minds

Michael Johnson admitted that he was “so nervous” as he waited for the ceremony to begin. So nervous that he didn’t have a plan for the next morning.

“Maybe I could ask my mom to make me a big breakfast,” he said. “Pancakes.”

Thomas Davis did not have time to be nervous Tuesday. He was at work.

Also graduating on Tuesday, Larzae D’Andrea said she sees a career in either psychology or oceanology. Though she mentioned San Francisco as a possible destination.

Originally from Los Angeles, Valerie Martinez said she may like to return to the coast one day, as a special effects makeup artist.

Graduating early, Katelyn Killcrease plans to attend college to become a registered nurse.

For the photo gallery, click here:https://www.verdenews.com/photos/galleries/2017/may/24/2017-south-verde-high-school-graduation/