AZDPS set to begin Memorial holiday traffic enforcement

This weekend, as you and your family head out to enjoy the holiday weekend, help law enforcement by staying alert, driving the speed limit and moving over when you see someone stopped on the shoulder. Most of all though, if you know that someone is impaired, do not let them get behind the wheel.

In an effort to reduce collisions and fatalities on Arizona’s roadways, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), along with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) will be teaming up to deter impaired, and other dangerous drivers that cause collisions. AZDPS will also focus on providing assistance to stranded motorists.

May 24, troopers throughout Arizona began targeting and arresting those with outstanding DUI warrants as a preemptive strike to habitual DUI offenders. Troopers will also participate in multiple DUI task forces, DUI saturation patrols, speed enforcement operations, distracted driving patrols, seat-belt enforcement, aggressive and hazardous driving patrols and collision reduction patrols. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers will also be out enforcing state and federal regulations. Additionally, troopers and roadside motorist assistants will be on the lookout to help stranded motorists stopped on the side of the road.

The following are details occurring throughout the state of Arizona:

Northern Arizona

Mohave County – DUI task force participation May 26, 27. DUI focused enforcement May 28.

Flagstaff area – DUI task force participation May 26, 27.

Navajo and Apache Counties – DUI warrant round-up May 24 - 26. Seat belt and child seat focused enforcement in conjunction with the Navajo Nation Police Department May 26, 27.

Navajo, Gila and Coconino Counties – DUI saturation patrol May 26. Distracted driver focused enforcement May 26. Seat belt and child seat focused enforcement May 26.

Yavapai County – Tri-City DUI task force participation May 27.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) – Additional CVE patrols along I17 and I40.

Central Arizona / Phoenix Valley

Metro Central – DUI warrant round-up May 26. DUI saturation patrol May 26.

Metro East – Speed enforcement conducted by DPS motors May 27.

Metro West, Metro South and Night Watch – West Valley DUI task force participation May 26, 27.

Capitol District – Focused patrol for anticipated additional foot and vehicular traffic.

Southern Arizona

Yuma and La Paz County – DUI focused enforcement May 26. Speed and collision reduction focused patrol May 26, 29. DUI saturation patrol May 27.

Pinal County – DUI focused enforcement May 26. Safety Impressions community outreach May 29, 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Pima and Santa Cruz County – Seat belt and child seat focused enforcement May 26-29.

Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties – Southeastern DUI task force participation in Sierra Vista May 27. Eastern DUI task force participation in Safford May 27.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) – Commercial vehicle collision reduction focused patrol May 26.