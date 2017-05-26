Celebrate summer at Goldenstein Gallery

Summer is here and the art at Goldenstein Garden is in full bloom! Locals and visitors alike are drawn to the ambiance of this Sedona favorite.

Believing that art is a living, breathing, encounter the gallery welcomes the public and hopes to enhance their lives.



In June the award winning gallery celebrates the astonishing power that art has to transform the atmosphere of our surrounding environment with “The Summer Show.” All gallery artists are participating in this dynamic group show.

Goldenstein Gallery has earned a well-deserved reputation for delighting people with the unexpected.

Curated by owner Linda Goldenstein, the gallery seeks to inspire and move their collectors by enhancing their lives with art. Through both dazzling city wide exhibitions and their renowned artists in residence program the public is offered numerous opportunities for inspiration.

On Friday June 2, from 5-8pm, Goldenstein Gallery holds an opening reception for The Summer Show.



Among the featured works are fine art furniture pieces by David Keeber, paintings by James Cook, Mike Medow and Rafe Terry and sculpture by James Muir, Reagan Word and Liz Wolf.



Goldenstein Gallery welcomes David Keeber to the gallery. He has been working with wood his entire life and it was his move to Arizona, more than twenty years ago, that allowed him to explore and deepen his connection with this medium.

James Cook’s paintings are big and gutsy, full of virtuosity, with lavish, vigorous and confident brush strokes. He paints quickly and creates unexpected textures inviting the viewer closer to the vast splendor of his subjects.



Margaret Regan of Tucson Weekly said of his work: “Cook’s deliciously buttery paint charges outward into a third dimension. Thick swaths of glossy oils--blue against beige, yellow over forest green, rose on maroon--rush across the linen with nary a thought for cowboy cliché.

Award winning artist Rafe Terry is known for his beautiful floral portraits as well as his edgy contemporary canyon-scapes. His images are both intriguing and captivating. Awash in color and light, his magnificent floral paintings literally seem to leap off the canvas.

Mike Medow is a master wood carver who deals with symmetries and shifting centers as if he had written a master thesis on that subject. From an innate sensitivity and intuition come the subtleties within Medow’s compositions.

The public is invited to join these and other local and regional artists at the opening reception for The Summer Show on Friday, June 2nd, from 5-8pm.



For a complete listing please visit GoldensteinArt.com. You can sign up for their informative monthly E-zine, find them on Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765 for information on their artists, artwork, exhibitions, artists in residence and events.

