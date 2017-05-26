Cottonwood Police will conduct DUI saturation patrols this weekend

The Cottonwood Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.



Officers will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. Cottonwood PD will have extra officers on duty all weekend not only looking for impaired drivers but also targeting speeding, seatbelt and other traffic violations.



The Cottonwood Police Department would like to remind you to get a DD, call a taxi, or call a friend.



"If you drive hammered you will get nailed."

Funding for these details was provided by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.