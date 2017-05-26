Long backup on I-17 northbound out of the Valley after vehicle fire

PHOENIX – Drivers heading north on Interstate 17 should expect delays due to heavy holiday traffic and the lingering backup from a vehicle fire that temporarily closed the roadway near Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At 4:15 p.m., I-17 northbound had more than 15 miles of slow traffic, beginning just past New River, into the scene of the vehicle fire at milepost 251.

With holiday traffic already heavy through the area, drivers should expect delays, said ADOT.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.